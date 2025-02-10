Six areas identified for expected introduction of congestion charge

Thailand’s congestion charge, which aims to mitigate traffic jams and reduce environmental pollution, is expected to initially cover six high-traffic areas in Bangkok, according to a report by The Nation’s sister paper Krungthep Turakij.
A charge on motorists driving selected routes during peak hours is expected to reduce traffic congestion, encourage them to use public transport, mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality and support sustainable city development.
According to Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the fee will initially increase every five years, starting at 40-50 baht per vehicle in the first five years, eventually rising to 80 baht per vehicle.
This is expected to generate around 10 billion baht annually. The money will be used to fund the 20-baht train fare cap, which is currently implemented on selected state-run routes.
Based on the survey by the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) and Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) in 2023, the six Bangkok areas where the congestion fee would come into effect are:
Several cities worldwide have achieved success in using congestion charges to mitigate traffic jams and reduce environmental impact.
For instance, the United Kingdom imposed this measure in 2003, which helped reduce traffic by 15%, generated 1.2 billion pounds sterling (50.33 billion baht) and mitigated carbon emissions by 16%.
Milan in Italy imposed the measure in 2012, which reduced traffic by 12%, increased public transport usage by 48% and mitigated carbon emissions by 15%.