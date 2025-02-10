Six areas identified for expected introduction of congestion charge

Based on the survey by the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) and Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) in 2023, the six Bangkok areas where the congestion fee would come into effect are:

Phetchaburi-Thonglor intersection (Phetchaburi and Thonglor roads); traffic volume of 60,112 vehicles/day

Silom-Naradhiwas intersection (Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra and Silom roads); 62,453 vehicles/day

Sathorn-Naradhiwas intersection (Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra and Sathorn roads); 83,368 vehicles/day

Pathumwan intersection (Phaya Thai and Rama I roads); 62,453 vehicles/day

Ratchaprasong intersection (Ratchadamri, Rama I and Phloen Chit roads); 56,235 vehicles/day

Pratunam intersection (Ratchadamri, Ratchaprarop and Phetchaburi roads); 68,473 vehicles/day.

Several cities worldwide have achieved success in using congestion charges to mitigate traffic jams and reduce environmental impact.

For instance, the United Kingdom imposed this measure in 2003, which helped reduce traffic by 15%, generated 1.2 billion pounds sterling (50.33 billion baht) and mitigated carbon emissions by 16%.

Milan in Italy imposed the measure in 2012, which reduced traffic by 12%, increased public transport usage by 48% and mitigated carbon emissions by 15%.