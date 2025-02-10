Inside Thailand’s luxury second-hand fashion boom

Thai retailers are tapping the booming market for second-hand luxury fashion, with the global sustainability trend expected to drive annual growth of 12%.

Thani Samseecharoenlap, chief financial officer of second-hand fashion store Bagnifique, said Thailand’s growing second-hand market was worth around 40 billion baht last year.

Market growth is being driven by younger generations who are interested in high-quality preowned products with friendly price tags, he said.

Thani added that Thailand is a regional second-hand fashion hub, attracting consumers from Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and other Asian countries.