Thailand taps Singapore for solutions to PM2.5 smog crisis

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan has shared the outcomes of his fact-finding mission to Singapore last week, where he sought solutions for Thailand’s ongoing PM2.5 air pollution crisis.

Akanat and Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) board member Sumet Tangprasert visited the city-state last Thursday and Friday for talks with Singapore’s Minister of Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon.

They also exchanged knowledge and experiences on transboundary air pollution management with relevant Singaporean agencies.