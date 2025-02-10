Thailand taps Singapore for solutions to PM2.5 smog crisis

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan has shared the outcomes of his fact-finding mission to Singapore last week, where he sought solutions for Thailand’s ongoing PM2.5 air pollution crisis.
Akanat and Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) board member Sumet Tangprasert visited the city-state last Thursday and Friday for talks with Singapore’s Minister of Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon.
They also exchanged knowledge and experiences on transboundary air pollution management with relevant Singaporean agencies.
Akanat noted that Singapore was among regional signatories to the ASEAN agreement on transboundary haze pollution aimed at curbing pollution from forest and agricultural burning – thought to be the main source of smog.
The industry minister said solving the PM2.5 problem requires cooperation from all sectors – government, private, and public – along with technology to curb emissions.
Akanat said addressing the PM2.5 and haze problem was crucial to building confidence among foreign investors, especially in the industrial sector, an engine of Thailand’s economy. Applying effective solutions for air pollution would help improve the country’s image and attract more foreign investment, he added.
"We want Thailand to be a destination for sustainable and environmentally friendly investments. Therefore, addressing the PM2.5 problem and air pollution is an urgent requirement," Akanat said.
Sumet said the IEAT would apply Singapore’s comprehensive solutions in its industrial estates, including emission standards for factories, monitoring and law enforcement at factories exceeding the standards, promoting clean and environmentally friendly production technologies in factories, and cooperating with government agencies, businesses, and local communities to curb PM2.5.
"IEAT agrees with Singapore’s methods of managing haze problems and is ready to adopt them. We are committed to standards and further development that contribute to solving the PM2.5 issue. We must rely on cooperation from all sectors for a sustainable solution," Sumet said.