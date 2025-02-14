Climate Fund to drive Thailand’s low-carbon economy, says DCCE

Phirun explained that DCCE will be a part of the Climate Fund’s board of directors to supervise disbursement, including revenue from carbon credit sales, climate change mitigation schemes and government subsidies.

“The Climate Fund will assist several industries, especially small and medium ones,” he said, adding that the fund’s green loans would be granted with interests lower than those from commercial banks.

He added that this fund will support Thailand on greenhouse gas emission reports, joint investment in carbon reduction technology and boosting climate change resilience in communities.

Phirun expects the Climate Fund to generate 1.1 trillion baht in profits by 2050 from its emission trading system, loan granting, joint ventures or other forms of disbursement.

Thailand’s Climate Change Act has been designed to build a low-carbon economy and boost the business sector’s competitiveness amid trade barriers, he added.