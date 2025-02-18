Products made from seashell waste

Around a million tonnes of seashell waste was generated in the 1950s before increasing to 16 million tonnes in 2018. A dish of baked mussels generated around 500 grams of seashell waste.
Burapha University led by Associate Professor Pimthong Thongnopkun introduced ceramic wares made from mixing shells of green mussels, ceramic clay and glaze slip.
The ceramic wares have been made through an eco-friendly process, resulting in high durability and mussel-like patterns. The university says production is not complicated and can be adapted to other products.
Meanwhile, the National Nanotechnology Centre led by scientific researcher Chutiparn Lertvachirapaiboon invented a plastic dye for 3D printers, which is made from shells of green mussels and bioplastic waste.
Thanks to seashells’ biocalcium carbonate, this material can be replaced with calcium carbonate from polymer production, which adversely impacts the environment.
Other countries have launched projects to reduce seashell waste, such as a project to make aggregate concrete from seashell waste, pebbles, sand and rock fragments.
Australia has launched a project to make a coral reef from seashell waste around Phillip Bay, New South Wales. Seashell waste from restaurants will be cleaned before making the reef, which will allow shellfish to get their new homes.