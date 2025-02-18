Products made from seashell waste

Meanwhile, the National Nanotechnology Centre led by scientific researcher Chutiparn Lertvachirapaiboon invented a plastic dye for 3D printers, which is made from shells of green mussels and bioplastic waste.

Thanks to seashells’ biocalcium carbonate, this material can be replaced with calcium carbonate from polymer production, which adversely impacts the environment.

Other countries have launched projects to reduce seashell waste, such as a project to make aggregate concrete from seashell waste, pebbles, sand and rock fragments.

Australia has launched a project to make a coral reef from seashell waste around Phillip Bay, New South Wales. Seashell waste from restaurants will be cleaned before making the reef, which will allow shellfish to get their new homes.