Phuket faces waste management crisis amid surging tourism

Of 35 million foreign arrivals last year, around 13 million people visited the resort island in the South of Thailand, generating more than 1,100 tonnes of waste daily.

Meanwhile, the waste incinerator which Phuket City Municipality allows PJT Technology to manage will be closed for maintenance from February 18 to March 18, 2025, causing an impact on waste management efficiency.

Phuket can now eliminate only 300 tonnes of waste a day, leaving more than 900 tonnes to be dumped in landfills.

The volume of waste could reach 1,400 tonnes daily in the high tourism season, triggering uncertainty about whether landfills in the province will be full within a year.