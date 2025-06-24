DNP joins security forces to boost border patrol and conservation efforts

TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has joined forces with security agencies to conduct joint patrols along the Thai–Cambodian border, aiming to enhance both national security and sustainable environmental conservation.

The initiative followed a visit by DNP director-general Attapol Charoenchansa to agencies under Protected Areas Regional Office 9 in Ubon Ratchathani on Sunday (June 22). He also chaired a meeting with security officials at the Pha Mor E Daeng tourist service centre in Khao Phra Wihan National Park, Si Sa Ket province. 

The meeting sought to outline cooperation frameworks to support national security missions and safeguard forest resources along the 324-kilometre-long border with Cambodia.

The move aligns with the government’s urgent policy directives, as instructed by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, who has tasked the DNP with supporting security operations while preserving protected forests and wildlife in the area.

DNP joins security forces to boost border patrol and conservation efforts

The meeting concluded with four key agreements:

  • Joint operations under martial law:
    All six conservation units along the border will work closely with security forces, focusing on joint patrols and coordination to protect natural resources.
     
  • Improving border patrol routes:
    Patrol routes in Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket and Surin provinces will be upgraded to support both security operations and forest restoration.
     
  • Aligning conservation boundaries with national borders:
    Protected forest boundaries will be adjusted to match those demarcated by security agencies, to ensure clarity and prevent disputes.
     
  • Boosting field capacity with new equipment:
    The DNP will request funding for essential equipment such as drones, explosive detection devices, vehicles, radios, and fuel to enhance operational effectiveness in high-risk areas.
     

In addition, Attapol presented supplies and provisions to border officials at the Pha Mor E Daeng service centre as a morale boost for personnel stationed along the frontier.

The meeting marks a significant step in strengthening collaboration between environmental and security agencies to ensure both national security and long-term environmental sustainability.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy