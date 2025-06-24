DNP joins security forces to boost border patrol and conservation efforts

The initiative followed a visit by DNP director-general Attapol Charoenchansa to agencies under Protected Areas Regional Office 9 in Ubon Ratchathani on Sunday (June 22). He also chaired a meeting with security officials at the Pha Mor E Daeng tourist service centre in Khao Phra Wihan National Park, Si Sa Ket province.
The meeting sought to outline cooperation frameworks to support national security missions and safeguard forest resources along the 324-kilometre-long border with Cambodia.
The move aligns with the government’s urgent policy directives, as instructed by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, who has tasked the DNP with supporting security operations while preserving protected forests and wildlife in the area.
The meeting concluded with four key agreements:
In addition, Attapol presented supplies and provisions to border officials at the Pha Mor E Daeng service centre as a morale boost for personnel stationed along the frontier.
The meeting marks a significant step in strengthening collaboration between environmental and security agencies to ensure both national security and long-term environmental sustainability.