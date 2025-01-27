DNP trains 30 Cambodian forest firefighters

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has trained 30 Cambodians to become professional forest firefighters, akin to the so-called Sua Fai or “fire tigers” of the DNP.
The training, which took place from 21 to 27 January at the Central Forest Fire Control Training Centre in Kanchanaburi, was designed to prepare these Cambodian trainees to tackle forest fires effectively.
DNP Director-General Attapol Charoenchansa stated that the initiative is part of the Clear Sky Strategy, a collaborative agreement between Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar. This strategy was recently formalised in response to worsening air pollution caused primarily by transboundary haze from forest fires.
According to Attapol, the certified Sua Fai trainees successfully completed eight challenging training stations:
Station 1: "Rappelling Tower" – Conquering Fear at Great Heights
Trainees overcame their fear of heights by practising vertical rappelling, simulating real-life operations alongside helicopters in remote and inaccessible areas. The training developed rappelling skills and built confidence in high-altitude operations.
Station 2: "10-Foot Wall" – Testing Strength and Teamwork
This station simulated forest obstacles that require physical strength, agility, and teamwork. Trainees climbed and used supportive equipment to overcome a high wall, honing coordination and problem-solving abilities.
Station 3: "Gibbon's Challenge" – Strengthening Upper Body Muscles
Designed to enhance strength in the wrists, arms, chest, abdomen, and back, this station focused on key muscle groups essential for climbing, carrying equipment, and fighting fires on steep terrain.
Station 4: "Crossing the Beam" – Mastering Agility in Rugged Terrain
Trainees practised navigating obstacles in mountainous forests, learning techniques for balancing, stepping over, and moving quickly yet safely in challenging environments.
Station 5: "Hell Pit" – The Ultimate Test of Courage
This station exposed trainees to real flames, helping them build resilience and confidence in handling heat, smoke, and critical decision-making during emergencies.
Station 6: "Hell Pole" – Survival Skills in Fire Encounters
Trainees learned to manoeuvre through fiery obstacles, evaluate situations, identify escape routes, and protect themselves from heat and smoke in simulated encirclement scenarios.
Station 7: "Rope Crossing Over a Canal" – Overcoming Natural Barriers
This station tested physical strength by simulating the use of vines or ropes to cross streams or ravines, mimicking real-life scenarios in remote wildfire zones.
Station 8: "Hell Wheel" – The Final Test of the Wildfire Warrior
In this ultimate challenge, trainees practised rescuing injured individuals during emergencies, demonstrating physical and mental readiness while prioritising safety for both rescuers and victims.
Attapol added that this first group of Cambodian trainees would share their knowledge and experience with other forest firefighters in Cambodia, creating a network of well-trained professionals prepared to combat forest fires effectively.