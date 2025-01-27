DNP trains 30 Cambodian forest firefighters

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has trained 30 Cambodians to become professional forest firefighters, akin to the so-called Sua Fai or “fire tigers” of the DNP.

The training, which took place from 21 to 27 January at the Central Forest Fire Control Training Centre in Kanchanaburi, was designed to prepare these Cambodian trainees to tackle forest fires effectively.

DNP Director-General Attapol Charoenchansa stated that the initiative is part of the Clear Sky Strategy, a collaborative agreement between Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar. This strategy was recently formalised in response to worsening air pollution caused primarily by transboundary haze from forest fires.