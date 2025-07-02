European countries hit by record heatwave ahead of summer peak

Italian authorities issued a red-level heat alert in 17 cities, including Milan and Rome, and banned outdoor work during the hottest parts of the day in some regions.

The Italian General Confederation of Labour blamed the extreme heat for the death of a construction worker near Bologna on Monday. In Palermo, Sicily, a woman with a heart condition reportedly died while walking outdoors.

In Barcelona, authorities are investigating whether a street cleaner’s death over the weekend was heat-related. In Málaga, officials set up air-conditioned “climate shelters” to provide relief for residents.

Turkey is also battling multiple wildfires, prompting the evacuation of around 50,000 people on Monday. Affected areas include the cities of Izmir, Manisa province, and Hatay in the southeast.

In France, school closures escalated from around 200 on Monday to nearly 1,900 on Tuesday. National weather agency Météo-France warned that temperatures in some regions could reach 40–41°C.

The heatwave is also straining infrastructure. Train services between Paris and Milan were partially suspended after a landslide in the French Alps, with full service not expected to resume until mid-July. Meanwhile, the Eiffel Tower’s top floor was closed over safety concerns, disappointing many tourists.

The official Eiffel Tower website explained that rising temperatures cause the metal structure to expand and tilt slightly. While this does not affect overall stability, it is taken seriously for safety.

The heat has also raised the risk of fires in agricultural areas during the harvesting season. Many farmers in France have had to shift to working at night to avoid the extreme daytime temperatures.