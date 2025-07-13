Thailand drops five spots to 86th in Global Peace Index 2025

Peace rankings among ASEAN countries

ASEAN member states continue to show wide disparities in peace levels, with several countries experiencing shifts in their GPI rankings this year.

These changes reflect evolving security conditions, internal and cross-border conflicts, and economic pressures in different parts of the region.

Singapore – Rank 6 globally, 1st in ASEAN – Score: 1.357 – unchanged from last year

Malaysia – Rank 13 globally, 2nd in ASEAN – Score: 1.469 – down 1 place

Vietnam – Joint 38th globally, 3rd in ASEAN – Score: 1.721 – up 1 place

Laos – Rank 47 globally, 4th in ASEAN – Score: 1.783 – down 3 places

Indonesia – Rank 49 globally, 5th in ASEAN – Score: 1.786 – up 3 places

Thailand – Rank 86 globally, 6th in ASEAN – Score: 2.017 – down 5 places

Cambodia – Joint 87th globally, 7th in ASEAN – Score: 2.019 – down 12 places

Philippines – Rank 105 globally, 8th in ASEAN – Score: 2.148 – up 6 places

Myanmar – Rank 153 globally, 9th in ASEAN – Score: 3.045 – down 2 places

Iceland retains world’s most peaceful nation title for 17th consecutive year

The 2025 GPI confirms that Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world — a position it has held since 2008. Other countries that continue to rank highly include Ireland, Austria, New Zealand, and Switzerland.

Notably, all of these (except Switzerland) were also in the top 10 in the inaugural edition of the index.

In stark contrast, Russia has, for the first time, been ranked as the least peaceful country in the world. It is followed by Ukraine, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Yemen.

At the regional level, Western and Central Europe continue to be the most peaceful regions globally, accounting for eight of the top ten countries in the index. However, the overall peace levels in this region have declined over the past four years.

Meanwhile, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region remains the least peaceful region in the world.

South Asia is ranked as the second least peaceful region and recorded the sharpest decline in peace over the past year. This was largely due to political crackdowns in Bangladesh under the Hasina government and rising internal unrest and cross-border tensions in Pakistan.

The only region to record an improvement in peace in the past year was South America, where seven out of eleven countries saw progress. Peru and Argentina reported the most significant improvements.