Thailand’s top 5 greenhouse gas emitters and lowest 5 provinces revealed

Thailand’s five lowest greenhouse gas emitting provinces

1. Phetchaburi

With 64% of its area covered by forest, Phetchaburi plays a vital role in carbon sequestration, particularly through Kaeng Krachan National Park, part of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed “Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex”. Spanning more than 2.4 million rai, this vast forest serves as a “green lung” of the nation, capable of absorbing and storing an estimated 16.4 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent.

2. Kanchanaburi

Around 67% of Kanchanaburi is forested — some 5.8 million rai — forming part of mainland Southeast Asia’s most intact forest landscape. These western forests are capable of absorbing and storing about 5.86 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent.

3. Nan

Once notorious for widespread deforestation to make way for maize plantations, Nan has in the past decade shifted towards forest restoration and low-carbon agriculture. Forest cover has now rebounded to around 60% of the province — roughly 4.2 million rai — enabling the absorption and storage of over 4.96 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent.

4. Mae Hong Son

Thailand’s most forested province, Mae Hong Son is 85% covered by forests — about 7.3 million rai. However, more than 40% of these forests are degraded due to encroachment and recurrent wildfires. With sustained restoration, the province’s forests could absorb and store over 4.92 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent.

5. Chiang Mai

With about 60% forest cover, Chiang Mai benefits from both natural forests in national parks such as Doi Inthanon and community-managed forests surrounding agricultural areas. Together, they provide the capacity to store more than 3.94 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent.

Reforestation, renewable energy and urban efficiency needed

However, the TGO also reported that if all of Thailand’s forests were combined, they would be able to absorb and store only 91 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent. This falls short of the national net zero target of 120 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent.

This means that cutting greenhouse gas emissions requires strategies tailored to the specific contexts of each province — from renewable energy adoption in industrial hubs, to reforestation and agroforestry in farming areas, and changes in energy consumption patterns in major cities.

If Thailand is to reach net zero within the next 40 years, the provinces with the highest carbon emissions will be the front line of the country’s transition.