KResearch highlights 3 key factors shaping Thailand’s Net Zero success

KASIKORN Research Centre (K-Research) reports that the Prime Minister's Anutin Charnvirakul announcement, to accelerate Thailand's Net Zero goal by 15 years to 2050 and target a reduction of 370 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, will be a significant issue at this year's COP30.

Countries are expected to announce their 5-year carbon reduction plans up to 2035.

If the Prime Minister confirms this ambitious goal, it will entail a major transformation of the Thai economy, though several challenges must be addressed.

K-Research identifies the success of this policy as dependent on three main factors:

1. Regulations as the Primary Driving Force

Clean Air Act: Already submitted to the Cabinet, this act includes penalties for exceeding pollution standards, forcing manufacturers to invest in monitoring and control systems.

Climate Change Act: This law will establish legal mechanisms, penalties, and a sustainability fund. Its core feature is a "mandatory carbon market," which compels companies to track and reduce emissions and boost carbon credit trading.

Revised Power Development Plan 2024 (PDP): It targets 51% renewable energy by 2037 and is expected to be further adjusted.

This includes an earlier phase-out of coal (currently set for 2050) and a ban on new coal plants.

It accelerates the adoption of solar power plus storage, as their lifecycle cost is 21.9–55.4% lower than new coal plants.

Additionally, it promotes converting combined cycle gas power plants to use hydrogen and increasing investment in Carbon Capture technologies.