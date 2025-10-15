KResearch highlights 3 key factors shaping Thailand’s Net Zero success

KASIKORN Research Centre (K-Research) reports that the Prime Minister's Anutin Charnvirakul announcement, to accelerate Thailand's Net Zero goal by 15 years to 2050 and target a reduction of 370 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, will be a significant issue at this year's COP30.
Countries are expected to announce their 5-year carbon reduction plans up to 2035.
If the Prime Minister confirms this ambitious goal, it will entail a major transformation of the Thai economy, though several challenges must be addressed.
K-Research identifies the success of this policy as dependent on three main factors:
Clean Air Act: Already submitted to the Cabinet, this act includes penalties for exceeding pollution standards, forcing manufacturers to invest in monitoring and control systems.
Climate Change Act: This law will establish legal mechanisms, penalties, and a sustainability fund. Its core feature is a "mandatory carbon market," which compels companies to track and reduce emissions and boost carbon credit trading.
Revised Power Development Plan 2024 (PDP): It targets 51% renewable energy by 2037 and is expected to be further adjusted.
This includes an earlier phase-out of coal (currently set for 2050) and a ban on new coal plants.
It accelerates the adoption of solar power plus storage, as their lifecycle cost is 21.9–55.4% lower than new coal plants.
Additionally, it promotes converting combined cycle gas power plants to use hydrogen and increasing investment in Carbon Capture technologies.
The energy and transport sectors are responsible for 69% of total emissions, making them the policy's core focus, but they also carry high stranded asset risk.
The 2050 Net Zero target mandates the phasing out of fossil fuel-based energy systems. This impacts:
Coal Power Plants: Already scheduled for decommissioning by 2050 and likely to be fast-tracked.
Gas Power Plants: Several plants scheduled to operate beyond 2050 will need to transition to hydrogen use to avoid becoming stranded assets.
In the transport sector, new diesel trucks have an operational lifespan of up to 30 years, exceeding the transition deadline. Measures to gradually phase out or restrict new purchases are necessary, as the remaining value of these assets will depreciate significantly closer to the deadline.
To achieve the 2050 Net Zero goal, Thailand needs an annual investment of over 1.28 trillion baht, a sharp increase from the current expenditure of about 0.24 trillion baht/year.
This requires scaling up both public and private investment:
Public Sector: Must expand investment in renewable energy and power infrastructure (grid system, charging stations, transmission).
Private Sector: Needs to accelerate the adoption of electricity in transport and production processes (e.g., in the steel and cement industries).