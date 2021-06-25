Renault nears battery-supply deals for French electric-car hub

The partnership with Envision AESC is part of a broader plan, to be outlined by President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, that could see Renault also take a stake in French battery start-up Verkor, said the people, who asked not to be named before the information is made public.

Renault is also still talking to ACC - a venture of rival Stellantis and TotalEnergies - about a potential third battery deal, the people said.

Representatives for Renault, Envision, Verkor and ACC declined to comment.

Renault's jostling for batteries adds to evidence that the race among European automakers to ensure adequate supplies for their electric cars is gathering pace. Porsche and Volvo Car Group on Monday announced plans to produce batteries, and Peugeot maker Stellantis will update investors on its EV strategy next month. Volkswagen made a massive bid for the pole position in March when it unveiled a multi-billion-euro plan for six European battery factories.

