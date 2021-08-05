New dispensing machine will boost number of jabs delivered daily by 20%

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said one 6.5 millilitre vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine is split into 12 doses of 0.5ml each.
“Since the demand for Covid-19 vaccines is high, the automatic dispenser was developed to use each vial effectively,” he said.
He explained that the dispenser will fill 12 syringes equally within four minutes, which will increase the number of doses administered by 20 per cent.
“We will discuss the use of this machine in detail later,” he added.
Published : August 05, 2021
By : The Nation
