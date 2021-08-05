Thursday, August 05, 2021

tech

New dispensing machine will boost number of jabs delivered daily by 20%

  • Home
  • »
  • tech
  • »
  • New dispensing machine will boost n...

Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Science, in collaboration with private agencies, has developed an automatic vaccine dispenser in a bid to relieve the burden on medics.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said one 6.5 millilitre vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine is split into 12 doses of 0.5ml each.

“Since the demand for Covid-19 vaccines is high, the automatic dispenser was developed to use each vial effectively,” he said.

New dispensing machine will boost number of jabs delivered daily by 20%

He explained that the dispenser will fill 12 syringes equally within four minutes, which will increase the number of doses administered by 20 per cent.

“We will discuss the use of this machine in detail later,” he added.

Published : August 05, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

While they were asleep, their Teslas burned in the garage. It is a risk many automakers are taking seriously.

Published : August 05, 2021

Chula researchers develop dental materials for easier tooth filling

Published : August 03, 2021

The role parents play with children attending classes at home

Published : August 02, 2021

K-pop belts out another record with highest number of tweets in a year

Published : July 31, 2021

Latest News

SET slides as Covid cases surpass 20,000 for 2nd day in a row

Published : August 05, 2021

"ORIGIN" Joins Forces With "TOKYU LAND ASIA" in "One Phayathai" Mixed-Use Project

Published : August 05, 2021

Editor’s Choice: Taste of America EP.1

Published : August 05, 2021

Satun’s Koh Lipe under lockdown after 32 new cases found

Published : August 05, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.