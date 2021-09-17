Facebook announces new policy against coordinated social harm that may lower the bar on who gets banned

Facebook immediately used its new policy against "coordinated social harm" on Thursday to shut down large portions of a German online network pushing the Querdenken conspiracy theory, which has fueled resistance to government health restrictions related to the covid-19 pandemic.

Thursday's action moves Facebook beyond its long-standing reliance on "inauthenticity" as the key marker of forbidden behavior on the platform.

The company typically uses the term - which has been widely adopted within the industry - to describe deceptive behavior, in which social media users attempt to manipulate others while disguising their identities and actual views.

Most Facebook takedowns of disinformation operations in recent years - both by foreign actors and domestic ones - relied on Facebook's designation of a group as engaging in "coordinated, inauthentic behavior," a term so commonly used that the company often referred to it by the acronym "CIB."