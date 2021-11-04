What the metaverse is, whos in it and why it matters

1. What will it look like?

It may be easier to grasp the concept by first saying what it isn't: It's not a single product, it's not a game, and it's not being created by one company. Rather, it's akin to a 3D world wide web, where businesses, information and communication tools are immersive and interoperable. In a way it's a digital facsimile of how we live in the physical world. Just as you might create a document in Microsoft Word and send it via Gmail to a colleague to read on an iPad, items in the metaverse should be able to move across an ecosystem of competing products, holding their value and function. An original piece of digital art bought as a non-fungible token, or NFT, from Company A, say, should be displayable on the virtual wall of a house in a game made by Company B.

2. What would you do there?

Work and play. For example, "Jane" creates a 3D avatar -- a digital representation of herself -- within Facebook or Microsoft Teams and uses it in virtual office meetings. After work, she has tickets to a virtual concert with friends and all their avatars appear among the hundreds of heads in the audience. The music finishes and the band says, "Don't forget to buy a T-shirt!" Jane browses the designs at a stall just as she would on Amazon, Asos or Taobao today, pays for one with cryptocurrency and wears it at the virtual office the next day. A colleague asks to borrow it for his daughter to use that evening in a Roblox game, and she lends it to him. This simple scenario involves corporate communication tools, live-event streaming, e-commerce and sharing something of value. But it only works if each provider builds its system in a way that makes assets such as avatars and shirts compatible and transferable.