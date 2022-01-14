Eco-friendly habits in Thailand a boon for Chinese automaker

This trend is in line with GWM’s entry into the Thai automotive industry last year and its aspiration to become a leader in EV, Suparang Anuchapreeda, director of communications at Great Wall Motor Thailand, said.

“As a ‘global intelligent technology company’ ready to become an EV leader in Thailand, GWM aims to listen to customers’ voices and follow their movements to offer products, technologies and services that serve their needs in the best possible way,” she said.

“The workshop we conducted in collaboration with Wisesight Thailand has given us an insight into Thai consumers’ interests over digital platforms over the past year as well as a clearer picture of the trends and demands amid changing technology in 2022. One of the most distinct elements is that Thai consumers have been focusing more on sustainability since last year, resulting in higher popularity of electric vehicles.”