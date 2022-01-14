Wed, January 19, 2022

tech

Eco-friendly habits in Thailand a boon for Chinese automaker

Thais are showing more interest in electric vehicles (EV) in line with growing global attention towards the environment, as Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor (GWM) learned in a recent workshop.

This trend is in line with GWM’s entry into the Thai automotive industry last year and its aspiration to become a leader in EV, Suparang Anuchapreeda, director of communications at Great Wall Motor Thailand, said.

“As a ‘global intelligent technology company’ ready to become an EV leader in Thailand, GWM aims to listen to customers’ voices and follow their movements to offer products, technologies and services that serve their needs in the best possible way,” she said.

“The workshop we conducted in collaboration with Wisesight Thailand has given us an insight into Thai consumers’ interests over digital platforms over the past year as well as a clearer picture of the trends and demands amid changing technology in 2022. One of the most distinct elements is that Thai consumers have been focusing more on sustainability since last year, resulting in higher popularity of electric vehicles.”

 

Suparang also said that GWM was committed to fulfilling an environment-friendly driving experience by offering “state-of-the-art technologies at reasonable prices to Thai people”.

Electric vehicle (EV) is a generic term that covers electromotive vehicles ranging from fully electric (xEV), hybrid electric (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) and battery electric (BEV).

The GWM Tech-in-Trend Workshop was held recently at the GWM Experience Centre in Bangkok’s Iconsiam shopping complex.

The session unveiled a summary of Thai consumers’ online activities in 2021 and digital and technology trends for 2022, with indicators on how online content can be crafted to best serve Thai consumers’ interests.

“Changes in consumer behaviour are significant to GWM’s business direction and are aligned with the five elements which we aim to transform: products, distribution channels, experiences, aftersales services, and customer relations,” Suparang said.

“We are ready to bring innovations in all aspects, listen to consumer feedback, and embrace consumers’ ever-changing needs – all of which are GWM’s key business values,” she added.

Last year, GWM launched three new alternative EV models – Haval H6 Hybrid SUV, ORA Good Cat and Haval Jolion Hybrid SUV – which it said won a “warm welcome” from Thai consumers.

 

