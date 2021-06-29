THAI Offers Privileges and Discounts to Passengers Traveling to Phuket

Mr. Nond Kalinta, Chief Commercial Officer, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), reveals that in support of the Government's Phuket Sandbox initiative, THAI is providing special privileges to passengers traveling to Phuket on both THAI and THAI Smile flights as well as Royal Orchid Plus members. Details are as follows:

Privileges at over 42 hotels in Phuket: discount of accommodation, food & beverages, and airport shuttle service. Hotels under Accor, Marriott, Centara, and Banyan Tree chains and many leading hotels have taken part in this campaign. Every hotel is accredited with the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA Plus) of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and Tourism Authority of Thailand, and the Ministry of Public Health to ensure the highest standard of customer hygiene and health safety.

Food and beverages discount at over 24 renowned restaurants such as THAI Catering Restaurant in Phuket, Blue Elephant, Three Monkeys, The Boathouse Phuket and The Pavillions Phuket etc.

Complimentary iFree sim card: single day use for basic and Silver Royal Orchid Plus (ROP) cardholders and three-day use for Gold and Platinum ROP cardholders.

Discount at Sixt Car Rental: 55% discount for THAI boarding pass holders and additional one day first class car insurance for ROP members who rent a car for at least three days.

Privileges for several leisure activities by showing THAI or THAI Smile boarding pass with ROP membership card such as discount from sea tours, museum, golf course, and spa.

Shopping discount from participating shops and department stores.

Terms and conditions are specified by THAI. For more details, please visit https://www.thaiairways.com/en/offer/privileges/amazing-phuket-getaway.page.