Vana Belle Resort Koh Samui welcomes global travelers from July 15, 2021

Should you want to indulge further, you can stay in our Premium Ocean Pool One Bedroom Suite and above to fully benefit and enjoy Vana Belle’s complimentary and extensive Butler Service, carried out by a highly trained and experienced team of butlers. Pamper yourself with in-room breakfast, afternoon tea, evening cocktails, and romantic bubble bath meticulously prepared by our butlers, in-villa check-in and check-out, airport transfer and travel arrangement, and more. Vana Belle’s butler service is available daily from 08:00-18:00 hrs.

Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui is located directly on the sands at Chaweng Noi Beach and is moments away from Koh Samui’s main attractions such as the Elephant Sanctuary, Wat Phra Yai, and Chaweng Beach.

The resort is a venue to relax, recharge, rejuvenate, and romance, offering 79 spacious Pool Suites and Pool Villas with expansive outdoor spaces in a contemporary style with indigenous Thai accents. Along with every modern luxury and convenience, all suites and villas have a private pool and a spacious terrace, either with stunning views out over the beach or of the lush rainforest backdrop.

For reservation and additional information, email [email protected] or call 077-915-555.