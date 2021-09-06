‘Thailand Reopening’ schemes see 27,000 arrivals, 1.6 billion baht in revenue

Phuket Sandbox

Under the sandbox scheme, Phuket welcomed 26,400 visitors from July 1 to August 31, generating 1.63 billion baht in revenue.

The revenue comprised 565 million baht spent on accommodation, 376 million baht on shopping and tours, 350 million baht on food and beverage, 229 million baht on medical and health services, and 114 million baht on others. Each traveller spent an average of 61,894 baht per person.

The five largest source markets remained the US with 3,482 arrivals, followed by the UK with 3,351 arrivals, Israel with 2,909 arrivals, Germany with 2,092 arrivals, and France with 2,083 arrivals.

The 26,400 tourists, who were fully vaccinated and did not require quarantine, arrived using major airlines from key across the world. This included Thai Airways International from Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Paris, London, and Zurich; Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi; Qatar Airways from Doha; EL AL Israel Airlines from Tel Aviv; Cathay Pacific from Hong Kong; Emirates from Dubai, and Singapore Airlines from Singapore.

The arrivals generated 366,971 room nights at SHA Plus-certified hotels in Phuket – 190,843 nights in July and 176,128 nights in August, respectively. With 95,997 room nights booked for September, the three-month total stands at 462,968 room nights. Looking ahead, bookings between October and February 2022 stand at 24,947 room nights.