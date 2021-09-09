Thailand still one of top three destinations for Indian tourists

A survey on 4,000 people conducted in June by global travel group Thomas Cook found that 46 per cent of them wanted to travel overseas. It also found that apart from Thailand, the other top destinations they want to visit are Abu Dhabi/Dubai and the Maldives.

An earlier survey in April by InterMiles involving 11,500 respondents found that 65 per cent were planning overseas trips.

“Thailand enjoyed the status of being a very popular destination for Indian travellers before the pandemic, and it is extremely encouraging to see this will likely continue once we reopen to the Indian market,” said TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn. “Meanwhile, one of TAT’s priorities is to ensure that health and safety measures are employed in Thailand for all visitors.”

Looking ahead, TAT is working with two possible scenarios on the inbound Indian market based on seat capacity and estimated tourist arrivals from October 1 to December 31.

The first of these scenarios envisions commercial flights being resumed from the major cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore, which would result in 24,500 Indians visiting Thailand during the 14-week period and generating a revenue of 1.09 billion baht.

The second scenario envisions weekly chartered flights to Thailand from New Delhi and Mumbai in place of commercial flights, resulting in 4,200 Indians visiting and generating an income of 187.7 million baht.

The revenue estimate is based on 2019 records that showed Indian travellers stayed seven days in Thailand on average and spent 44,688 baht per person.