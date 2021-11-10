TAT launches tourism promotion campaign featuring up to 70% discount

“The campaign has been organized consecutively for 13 years,” said the authority. “It aims to honor and celebrate tourism entrepreneurs that provide quality products and outstanding services based on international tourism standards, along with being socially responsible and environment friendly.”

Under the campaign, travelers will enjoy several benefits and discounts from participating businesses nationwide. For every Bt4,000 spent at partner hotels or spas, customers will receive Bt100 e-coupon from Starbucks. Holders of KTC credit card will also receive 12 per cent cash back when using KTC Forever points equal to the total spent per sales slip (no minimum and maximum limits).

