Sat, November 20, 2021

TAT launches tourism promotion campaign featuring up to 70% discount

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently launched the “Thailand Tourism Awards Winners Celebration 2021” campaign to promote domestic tourism while offering up to 70 per cent discount for rooms and services from tourism partners.

“The campaign has been organized consecutively for 13 years,” said the authority. “It aims to honor and celebrate tourism entrepreneurs that provide quality products and outstanding services based on international tourism standards, along with being socially responsible and environment friendly.”

Under the campaign, travelers will enjoy several benefits and discounts from participating businesses nationwide. For every Bt4,000 spent at partner hotels or spas, customers will receive Bt100 e-coupon from Starbucks. Holders of KTC credit card will also receive 12 per cent cash back when using KTC Forever points equal to the total spent per sales slip (no minimum and maximum limits).
 

ASAP is also offering a 70 per cent discount for car rental service, while Klook and Traveloka are offering on-top discount up to Bt200 when booking rooms worth over Bt1,000 via the applications. For those booking hotels that won the awards in Ayutthaya, Rayong, Chonburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Nakhon Ratchasima, they will be entitled to Bt500 fuel coupon from PTT. 

Discounted package tours are also available from Royal Orchid Holidays, Udachi Tour and Quality Express, which include both air tickets and hotel rooms. 

The campaign will run from November 8 until 19 (limited supplies). More details are available at https://www.tta2021.com/promotions/
 

