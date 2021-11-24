Thu, November 25, 2021

Catch a sea of mist, splash in a waterfall, camp under a starry sky in Phitsanulok

If you would like to catch a magnificent sea of morning mist or grab a “magical sleep under the sparkling stars”, head off to Phitsanulok’s Khwae Noi National Park and Khwae Noi Banrung Daen Dam in Wat Bot district.

The head of Khwae Noi National Park told the reporters on Wednesday that Phitsanulok’s mountaintops have begun to get colder, with the average morning temperature being 18 degrees Celsius amid the abundant nature.

The park has set up a view point for tourists to camp overnight under the stars and wake up in the morning to the breathtaking sea of mist over Khwae Noi Banrung Daen Dam. Tourists can also visit the beautiful Santakhian Waterfall at the entrance of the national park, which currently has a “perfect water level” that's fit to be captured.

Khwae Noi National Park is open for overnight stays under Covid-19 prevention measures.

Visitors are required to provide a document proving at least one shot of vaccination 14 days prior to visiting. Those unvaccinated will need to provide a negative RT-PCR or antigen test result not more than 72 hours before entering the park. Meanwhile, those who have recovered from Covid-19 will need to have completed 28 days of isolation and not more than three months, and provide a medical treatment document.

The national park, located 70 kilometres from Phitsanulok city, features a camping site and accommodation for those who wish to soak up the fresh air and surrounding nature.

The accommodation can be booked via the QueQ application, or contact the Khwae Noi National Park Facebook page. You can also call 055 906615 for more information on what is bound to be a memorable trip.

