Soak in the beauty of nature at colourful Thung Salaeng Luang National Park

What’s more, visitors can camp in tents up on Thung Non Son and wake up to a beautiful morning bathed in sun rays and sometimes fog among the colourful flower field.

The Thung Non Son Tourism Club president told reporters on Wednesday that officials and locals have been exploring and rejuvenating the site for tourists to experience the gift of unbridled nature and catch the luxuriant beds of flowers.

The president added that the highlight he would not want visitors to miss is Luang Phitsamon, or verdant jewel orchids (zeuxine), which are now blooming with dazzling yellow petals in Thung Non Son’s stone field this season.

Those interested in paying this park a visit can travel to the National Park Protection Unit at Sor Lor 12 (Rak Thai) in Phitsanulok’s Noen Maprang district, then grab a pickup truck for another eight kilometres up to a height of 700 metres, which collectively takes about 3-4 hours. Visitors can bed down in tents for up to two nights on the mountain amid such beauty. There are even porters to help carry your luggage.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your travel bags!

