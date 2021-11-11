Sat, November 20, 2021

Soak in the beauty of nature at colourful Thung Salaeng Luang National Park

Phitsanulok’s Thung Salaeng Luang National Park announced on Thursday that it has reopened, with an eight-kilometre iconic trail being improved so tourists can immerse themselves in nature and head up Thung Non Son for an even better treat – enjoying the beautiful floral scenery.

Thung Non Son is a lush 10-square-kilometre flower field with savannah grassland features plumb in the midst of more than 50 kinds of strange, rare herbaceous plants that pop up only during October to December.

What’s more, visitors can camp in tents up on Thung Non Son and wake up to a beautiful morning bathed in sun rays and sometimes fog among the colourful flower field.

Soak in the beauty of nature at colourful Thung Salaeng Luang National Park The Thung Non Son Tourism Club president told reporters on Wednesday that officials and locals have been exploring and rejuvenating the site for tourists to experience the gift of unbridled nature and catch the luxuriant beds of flowers.

The president added that the highlight he would not want visitors to miss is Luang Phitsamon, or verdant jewel orchids (zeuxine), which are now blooming with dazzling yellow petals in Thung Non Son’s stone field this season.

Soak in the beauty of nature at colourful Thung Salaeng Luang National Park Those interested in paying this park a visit can travel to the National Park Protection Unit at Sor Lor 12 (Rak Thai) in Phitsanulok’s Noen Maprang district, then grab a pickup truck for another eight kilometres up to a height of 700 metres, which collectively takes about 3-4 hours. Visitors can bed down in tents for up to two nights on the mountain amid such beauty. There are even porters to help carry your luggage.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your travel bags!

Published : November 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

