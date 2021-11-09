Sat, November 20, 2021

Koh Tao’s Sairee Beach buzzing again with spinning fire wheels

Sparks are flying in Surat Thani’s Koh Tao island again now that some of its fire spinners have returned.

The island, considered to be one of the top five diving sites in the world, is also one of the best-loved travel destinations in Southeast Asia. The 21-square-kilometre island, which houses some 12,000 residents, is also popular among migrant workers, especially those from Myanmar.

Since the island reopened earlier this year under the government’s “sandbox” schemes, there has been a constant flow of tourists.

Life is slowly returning to normal, as the sight of spinning fire wheels at night and the island’s astounding beauty during the day is more than enough to bring tourists back.

 

Published : November 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
