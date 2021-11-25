Thu, November 25, 2021

Train services set to hit the track to scenic Pasak Jolasid Dam

The State Railway of Thailand is all set to run its special “floating train” service on the Bangkok-Pasak Jolasid Dam route every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until January.

The first trip begins tomorrow, November 26.

The train will operate every Friday to Sunday except on January 1 and 2 for a total of 27 days.

Prices are the same for adults and children:

 

  • Normal seats:

Round trip from Bangkok to Pasak Jolasid Dam: THB330 baht
Round trip from Saraburi/Kaeng Khoi to Khok Salung: THB130
Return trip from Pasak Jolasid Dam to Bangkok: THB150

 

  • Air-conditioned seats:

Round trip from Bangkok to Pasak Jolasid dam: THB560
Round trip from Saraburi/Kaeng Khoi to Khok Salung: THB260
Return trip from Pasak Jolasid Dam to Bangkok: THB250

 

The train will depart from Bangkok at 6am. It will stop at other stations along the way until it arrives at the Pasak sightseeing point, where it will halt for 20 minutes. After that, the train will head to Khok Salung station for travellers to visit, eat and shop for 30 minutes.

The train will arrive at Pasak Jolasid Dam at 10.35am. Here travellers can have lunch or travel to nearby tourist sites via van for THB60. Passengers can also visit a sunflower field and a giant fern garden.

The train will depart from the dam at 3.30pm and arrive in Bangkok at 6.50pm.

Passengers will need to strictly follow Covid-19 prevention measures. They also need to present proof that they are vaccinated, for example showing a Digital Health Pass, or presenting a negative ATK test result not more than 72 hours before travel at a screening point.

Those who are interested can reserve tickets 30 days in advance at train stations or via the D-Ticket system. Those who want to travel in a group can also charter a carriage by contacting the customer relations centre at 1690 24 hours a day or the PR.Railway Facebook page “ทีมพีอาร์การรถไฟแห่งประเทศไทย”.

 

