Govt hopes to make Phuket international health hub with THB1.4-bn centre

“Construction of the centre will commence next year and take about four years to complete, or before the end of 2026,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Tuesday.

“The Treasury Department will supply the land plot of 141 rai as well as the budget of 1.41 billion baht for the construction. The centre will be under the supervision of Vachira Phuket Hospital and the Public Health Ministry,” he said.

Once complete, the Phuket Integrated Medical Services Centre will be an international health/medical hub that provides premium long-term care to Thai and foreign customers, as well as serve as a hospice and rehabilitation centre for those with chronic health problems.