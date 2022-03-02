Fri, March 18, 2022

thai-destination

Govt hopes to make Phuket international health hub with THB1.4-bn centre

A cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved a budget of 1.41 billion baht for the construction of a Phuket Integrated Medical Services Centre to promote the province as a world-class medical tourism destination.

“Construction of the centre will commence next year and take about four years to complete, or before the end of 2026,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Tuesday.

“The Treasury Department will supply the land plot of 141 rai as well as the budget of 1.41 billion baht for the construction. The centre will be under the supervision of Vachira Phuket Hospital and the Public Health Ministry,” he said.

Once complete, the Phuket Integrated Medical Services Centre will be an international health/medical hub that provides premium long-term care to Thai and foreign customers, as well as serve as a hospice and rehabilitation centre for those with chronic health problems.

The centre is expected to attract Thai and foreign tourists in the medical/wellness group as well as more investment in relevant industries and generate employment for local communities.

The Public Health Ministry is considering a suitable management approach for the centre from five viable options: fully owned and operated by the government, a half-private half-public hospital, a public organisation, a public-private partnership, or a special management facility.

The ministry has already finished an environmental impact assessment of the project.

Related News

Phuket wants to be pilot province where Covid is an endemic

Phuket officials vow to deal with criticism of ‘hospitel’ facilities

Phuket readies Omicron defences for influx of tourists

Related News

Published : March 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

TAT offers guide to Thai beaches as travel measures start easing

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Russian tourists cancelling Thai bookings after credit cards suspended

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Subsidies still available in govt co-payment domestic travel schemes

Published : Mar 05, 2022

You can use digital tokens to pay for tourism packages under new TAT project

Published : Mar 03, 2022

Latest News

Cooperation required to prevent new Covid wave over Songkran: expert

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Work to start on industrial estate for S-Curve industries in Rayong’s EEC

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Asean ministers meet to gauge economic impact of Russia-Ukraine war

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Korean Cultural Centre to host traditional wedding in Bangkok next week

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.