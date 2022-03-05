Subsidies still available in govt co-payment domestic travel schemes

As of noon on Saturday, 1,134,918 rights for hotel subsidies and 594,648 rights for flight subsidies were available.

Meanwhile, the “Tour Tiew Thai” scheme runs from February 8 to April 30, and as of noon on Saturday, there were 158,018 rights left.

Under this scheme, people can buy tour packages using the Paotang application or via the website.

Tour packages are divided into Silver, Gold and Platinum categories based on the price.