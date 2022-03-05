Fri, March 18, 2022

Subsidies still available in govt co-payment domestic travel schemes

The government recently launched the fourth phase of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) and “Tour Tiew Thai” co-payment schemes to encourage domestic travel and boost revenue for tourism operators.

The fourth phase of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” scheme runs from February 1 to May 31. Those who have registered for previous phases of this scheme can register again via the Paotang application, while those who have never registered can do so via the website.

As of noon on Saturday, 1,134,918 rights for hotel subsidies and 594,648 rights for flight subsidies were available.

Meanwhile, the “Tour Tiew Thai” scheme runs from February 8 to April 30, and as of noon on Saturday, there were 158,018 rights left.

Under this scheme, people can buy tour packages using the Paotang application or via the website.

Tour packages are divided into Silver, Gold and Platinum categories based on the price.

Under this scheme, the government pays 40 per cent of the package, capped at no more than 5,000 baht per person.

Registrants must be over 18 and are not allowed to use the subsidy offered with the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” scheme simultaneously.

Published : March 05, 2022

