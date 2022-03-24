Muang Boran Museum comes to life with sensational light & sound shows, music, dance

Thousands of bulbs are being used together with world-class multimedia technology and 3-D mapping lasers to create an immersive experience for visitors to the so-called Muang Boran Light Festival 2022.

The show is divided into seven zones based on key historical periods and places:

At the Sanphet Prasat Palace zone, tourists will be treated to a multimedia light and sound show under the theme of fertile ancient Thailand, when “there was [abundant] fish in water, and rice in paddy fields”.

The Dusit Maha Prasat Palace zone has also been illuminated with a light and sound show. The palace, modelled on the Suriyas Amarin Throne Hall of the Ayudhaya period, is decorated with crystal to reflect the lights, showing that the Ayudhaya period was once rich in culture and prospered.