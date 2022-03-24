Muang Boran Museum comes to life with sensational light & sound shows, music, dance

The management of Muang Boran or Ancient Siam in Samut Prakan said it had spent more than 10 million baht to add special light and sound shows to illuminate the night at the central region section of the open-air museum.
Thousands of bulbs are being used together with world-class multimedia technology and 3-D mapping lasers to create an immersive experience for visitors to the so-called Muang Boran Light Festival 2022.
The show is divided into seven zones based on key historical periods and places:
At the Sanphet Prasat Palace zone, tourists will be treated to a multimedia light and sound show under the theme of fertile ancient Thailand, when “there was [abundant] fish in water, and rice in paddy fields”.
The Dusit Maha Prasat Palace zone has also been illuminated with a light and sound show. The palace, modelled on the Suriyas Amarin Throne Hall of the Ayudhaya period, is decorated with crystal to reflect the lights, showing that the Ayudhaya period was once rich in culture and prospered.
Meanwhile, the light and sound display at the King Rama 9 zone remembers His Majesty the late King Bhumibol.
The zone of the Footprint of Lord Buddha in Saraburi features light that enlivens the grass lawn and trees to create the perception of a beautiful garden.
The Garden of Mother Earth Statue, too, has become a stunning site with a new technique that illustrates the statue enriching mother earth by releasing water from her hair to the earth. The technique shows mist enveloping the ground amid beautiful lights and stunning sounds.
And the Chom Thong Throne Hall is an exhibition zone that uses light to highlight ancient paintings and the structure, making them look more magical and remarkable.
Furthermore, there’s a zone featuring traditional shows and musical performances. Visitors are treated to ten rounds of music, called Our Land the Musical, inspired by a song composed by King Rama IX.
The shows take place on Friday and Saturday night at 7.30pm. Visitors need to purchase tickets beforehand via Thai Ticket Major.
There are also Thai dance performances on Friday and Saturday night, with fireworks on some nights.
Tourists are encouraged to check details in advance on the museum’s Facebook page.
Published : March 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
