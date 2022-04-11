Test & Go has tourists caught in logo-hunting game, YouTuber complains

Atichan Cherngchavano, who reviews IT gadgets under the alias “Au Spin9”, posted a “review” of the airport in a Facebook post on Sunday.
He said there were no signs directing tourists, and most of them just stood around looking completely lost because they could not find the hotel they had booked under the Test & Go scheme.
Atichan added that he heard hotel staff screaming the names of their hotels, but tourists could not hear them due to the racket.
By the time the tourists found a hotel counter, they had to queue for ages because there was only one person handling bookings for many hotels.
“This is how passengers under the Test & Go scheme were treated at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Nobody could go anywhere, they just stood in long lines. Hotel staff shouted their hotels’ names until their lost their voices and were left shaking their heads in despair. Some passengers complained, but the hotel staff only said they must complain to the airport,” Aticharn posted.
“It became a game of hunting for the hotel’s logo. Everything is placed randomly instead of alphabetically. There is no directory guiding passengers. A counter handles as many hotels as they want until the hotel logos are thrown down on the floor. When passengers find their counter, they have to join long queues because only one person handles several hotels’ guests.”
Atichan said the airport turmoil was probably just the first hurdle for tourists, adding that he doubts very much that people will want to return after an experience like this.
Published : April 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
