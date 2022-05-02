Thu, May 19, 2022

94 baby green sea turtles released into sea off Mu Koh Surin National Park

Mu Koh Surin National Park in Phang Nga province on Monday released 94 baby green sea turtles into the sea, a memorable sight for scores of tourists who watched the event.

The park staff had been monitoring the incubation of the sea turtles after the mother turtles laid eggs on March 6.
 

On Monday morning, park staff found that sand in the hatching area had sunk significantly so they released eight baby turtles back into the sea and monitored the rest of them closely.

In the evening, the staff found that the sand was still sinking continuously. When they removed the sand, they found that the baby turtles were trying to climb out of the the hole. The staff then released 86 baby turtles into the sea.

The staff has released 94 sea turtles into the sea from a total of 112 eggs, after 57 days of hatching. Six eggs were empty while 12 eggs were not developed.

Tourists who saw this rare and beautiful sight considered themselves lucky as the park will be open only until May 16. The park usually closes during the rainy season from May to October every year.

