Chiang Mai temples to put on spectacular lighting display

She said that Egat has joined hands with partners to develop religious places, especially temples, to become international cultural tourist attractions.

They aim to support and develop tourism in several aspects with the energy-saving innovation while also reducing carbon dioxide emissions. They also want to increase the safety in temples, and beautify the night.

The LED lights will be installed at seven temples — Wat Muen Lan, Wat Phan On, Wat Samphao, Wat Phantao, Wat Chai Phrakiat, Wat Tung Yu, and Wat Srikerd.

From May 27 to 29, people will be able to view the lighting display at the seven temples, while also visiting the temple fair, free of charge. Local products will be put on sale at the fair.