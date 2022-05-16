Mon, May 23, 2022

thai-destination

Chiang Mai temples to put on spectacular lighting display

Chiang Mai is attempting to woo tourists from May 27 to 29 with an attractive lighting display at seven temples, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) said.

Egat assistant governor Jiraporn Sirikum said recently that the highly efficient lighting system, called “Chiang Mai Light Up”, with solar panels with be installed from May 27 to 29.

She said that Egat has joined hands with partners to develop religious places, especially temples, to become international cultural tourist attractions.

They aim to support and develop tourism in several aspects with the energy-saving innovation while also reducing carbon dioxide emissions. They also want to increase the safety in temples, and beautify the night.

The LED lights will be installed at seven temples — Wat Muen Lan, Wat Phan On, Wat Samphao, Wat Phantao, Wat Chai Phrakiat, Wat Tung Yu, and Wat Srikerd.

From May 27 to 29, people will be able to view the lighting display at the seven temples, while also visiting the temple fair, free of charge. Local products will be put on sale at the fair.

After the three-day fair, visitors can enjoy the lighting display every Sunday and on religious holidays.

 

Chiang Mai temples to put on spectacular lighting display Chiang Mai temples to put on spectacular lighting display Chiang Mai temples to put on spectacular lighting display Chiang Mai temples to put on spectacular lighting display Chiang Mai temples to put on spectacular lighting display Chiang Mai temples to put on spectacular lighting display Chiang Mai temples to put on spectacular lighting display

Last group of tourists leave as Similan Islands close for monsoon

Published : May 16, 2022

A guide to SUP hotspots in Thailand

Published : May 13, 2022

Culture minister kicks off Visakha Bucha celebrations at revered Northeast chedi

Published : May 13, 2022

Mae Hong Son national park to become Thailand’s latest eco-tourism destination

Published : May 06, 2022

Thailand rated No. 4 among top tourist destinations around the world

Published : May 05, 2022

Published : May 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Flash floods cut road link between Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai

Published : May 23, 2022

GULF joins forces with SCG to operate solar energy business

Published : May 23, 2022

120,000 children missing from class after Covid: Education Ministry

Published : May 23, 2022

Pattaya election results on hold after ballot paper confusion

Published : May 23, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.