Three top Southern destinations beckon with thrilling light-and-sound fest

TAT deputy governor of Domestic Marketing Thapanee Kiatpaiboon said the main objective of the event is to encourage tourism in the Southern region by reminding travellers that the three provinces remain attractive destinations.

“The target groups are families, locals and people in the surrounding areas, as well as foreign visitors, which could help increase overnight stay rates and income for the provinces,” she added.

Krabi Governor Puttipong Sirimat said visitors to the province will also be treated to a dazzling “Land of Magical Creatures” light-and-sound show.

He said visitors can enjoy roaming about and snapping photos with adorable underwater creatures amid a beautiful light show and witness a spectacular display on project mapping aboard the Royal Lanta Boat Museum.

“In addition, there will be various photo spots, stage performances by local bands, the illuminated Nora dance and a fire performance every Friday and Sunday, as well as more than 20 food booths that will allow visitors to indulge in and enjoy the nightly atmosphere,” he said.

The event is being held until Wednesday at the Royal Lanta Boat Museum, he added.