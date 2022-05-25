Thu, May 26, 2022

Three top Southern destinations beckon with thrilling light-and-sound fest

Pack your bags and head off to the magnificent Andaman coast: Krabi, Phuket and Phang-nga have become even more attractive to visitors with the grand “Aqua Lumina” light and sound festival until June 12, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said.

The event aims to stimulate tourism, attracting both local and international visitors to the three popular Southern destinations. It also hopes to boost local economies and support companies there.

The event is expected to draw 90,000 Thai and foreign tourists, generating at least THB700 million in revenue, said Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, who is also chairman of the event.

TAT deputy governor of Domestic Marketing Thapanee Kiatpaiboon said the main objective of the event is to encourage tourism in the Southern region by reminding travellers that the three provinces remain attractive destinations.

“The target groups are families, locals and people in the surrounding areas, as well as foreign visitors, which could help increase overnight stay rates and income for the provinces,” she added.

Krabi Governor Puttipong Sirimat said visitors to the province will also be treated to a dazzling “Land of Magical Creatures” light-and-sound show.

He said visitors can enjoy roaming about and snapping photos with adorable underwater creatures amid a beautiful light show and witness a spectacular display on project mapping aboard the Royal Lanta Boat Museum.

“In addition, there will be various photo spots, stage performances by local bands, the illuminated Nora dance and a fire performance every Friday and Sunday, as well as more than 20 food booths that will allow visitors to indulge in and enjoy the nightly atmosphere,” he said.

The event is being held until Wednesday at the Royal Lanta Boat Museum, he added.

Phuket Governor Narong Vunziew termed the event in his province the “grandest concept” under the theme the “Land of the Guardians of the Andaman”, a fantastic light and sound display providing a thrilling photo-op for visitors to experience and enjoy, along with a splendid projection mapping show displaying beautiful colours and patterns.

“There will also be special performances, such as the illuminated Nora show or fire performance and concerts by local bands on Fridays and Saturdays,” he said.

“Besides, activity booths have been set up to let everyone appreciate the importance of the sea.”

Aside from numerous activities, food trucks from prominent Phuket eateries will also be on hand to dish out scrumptious fare to guests.

The festival is being held at Nai Harn Beach until May 31, he added.

Meanwhile, Krabi Tourism Association president Sasithorn Kittidhrakul said the “Land of Dancing Waves” event in Phang-nga features both music and illumination. Visitors can have a whale of a time taking photos of various shapes of waves, including snapping pics of lights in the shape of coral under the sea.

“In addition, there will be more than 20 eateries, activities at various booths, concerts by local artists and a surprise hip-hop artist who will perform on stage until the very end to create a festive mood,” Sasithorn said.

The event will take place from May 27 to June 12 at Memory Beach, she added.

Published : May 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

