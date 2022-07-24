Mon, August 15, 2022

Krabi closes Maya Bay, Loh Samah Bay for two months from Aug 1

Two popular sites in Krabi will be closed to tourists for two months from August, national park officials said last week.

The Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park announced that Maya Bay and Loh Samah Bay will be closed during the monsoon season from August 1 to September 30.

This is because the sea gets rough during that period and is unsafe for tourists. Also, it said, the closure will help the area’s ecosystem to rehabilitate itself.

Loh Samah (Sama Bay) sits on the Koh Phi Phi Leh island’s southern tip. The bay has a small islet in the centre along with a tiny beach behind a small canyon. This bay is popular among snorkelling and diving enthusiasts.

Krabi closes Maya Bay, Loh Samah Bay for two months from Aug 1 Maya Bay is well-known because it was used as the location for the Leonardo DiCaprio blockbuster “The Beach”.

Published : July 24, 2022

By : THE NATION


