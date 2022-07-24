Krabi closes Maya Bay, Loh Samah Bay for two months from Aug 1

This is because the sea gets rough during that period and is unsafe for tourists. Also, it said, the closure will help the area’s ecosystem to rehabilitate itself.

Loh Samah (Sama Bay) sits on the Koh Phi Phi Leh island’s southern tip. The bay has a small islet in the centre along with a tiny beach behind a small canyon. This bay is popular among snorkelling and diving enthusiasts.

Maya Bay is well-known because it was used as the location for the Leonardo DiCaprio blockbuster “The Beach”.