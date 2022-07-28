Mon, August 15, 2022

13 bridges come alive with light show at night

Get set to be dazzled if you drive across any of the thirteen beautiful bridges along the Chao Phraya River until Sunday.

The Transport Ministry said on its Facebook page on Wednesday that it is celebrating His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s 70th birthday with a grand light show at the 13 bridges.

They are Rama III Bridge, Rama IV Bridge, Rama V Bridge, Rama VII Bridge, Maha Chesadabodindranusorn Bridge, Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge, Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge (Memorial Bridge), Phra Pok Klao Bridge, King Taksin the Great Bridge (Taksin Bridge), Krung Thon Bridge, Krung Thep Bridge, Bhumibol Bridge 1 and Bhumibol Bridge 2.

The light show, which started on Wednesday, commenced at 7pm and went on until midnight. On other days it will be 7pm to 10pm.

Apart from celebrating the King’s birthday, the Transport Ministry said that its objective is to promote the beauty of the bridges and support tourism.

Published : July 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

