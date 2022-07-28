Resort offers unique show of elephants ploughing fields

Wassana said the centre has enlisted what she claimed to be Thailand’s two last rice-ploughing elephants for shows at the resort.

Wassana said the two elephants belong to Karen families in tambon Na Kian of Om Koi district in Chiang Mai. During the non-farming season, their owners normally show off the elephants at various destinations.

Their owners became jobless during the pandemic, so the Hug Chang Chiang Dao hired them to plough the rice field at the resort. The resort pays Bt15,000 a month for each elephant, excluding salaries for the mahouts, Wassana added.