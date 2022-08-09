Tragedy to tourism: Plunge into Thailand’s Tham Luang cave rescue

Experts from around the globe flew in for a rescue mission that lasted 17 long days, before the boys were finally found by two British divers.

Now, a new tourist attraction in Tham Luang National Park will offer visitors an immersive experience of that heroic mission, taking them deeper than any simple museum memorial.

Index Creative Village Pcl has invested over 1 billion baht to create “THE CAVENTURE” on a 20-rai plot, aiming to draw more than 500,000 Thai and foreign tourists throughout the year.

The project is set to become a new tourism landmark in the Tham Luang National Park-Khun Nam Nang Non area, generating over 300 million baht per year.

“In June 2018, the incident at Tham Luang in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province became world famous for the rescue mission to save 13 lives,” said Kriangkrai Kanjanapokin, founder and CEO of Index Creative Village Group.

“The mission was difficult and dangerous, requiring the cooperation of the Thai government, private sector, and international experts from many countries. The world was watching this rescue mission and desperate to see all 13 lives saved.”