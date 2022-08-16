Agoda Announces 2022 Customer Review Awards

This week, Agoda presented its Customer Review Awards 2022 to more than 36,000 properties in over 150 markets that have endeavoured to achieve high-rating customer reviews (ranking 8 or above), in a year where the world continued to face restricted travel and international lockdowns.

The Agoda Customer Review Awards are presented to hotel and accommodation partners who have offered exceptional services to their customers, including great pricing and availability. Properties must also utilize Agoda's Yield Control System (YCS).

This year, globally, Asia tops the region league table with 18,670 properties represented, followed by Europe and North America in the second and third place respectively.

The US becomes this year's market champion with 7,015 properties represented, followed by Thailand (4,343), Indonesia (2,590), Japan (2,053), and India (1,948).

Bangkok tops on the list of winning destinations with 681 properties, while is second Bali (579), Paris third (498), Chiang Mai fourth (479) and Phuket (451) rounding out the top five.