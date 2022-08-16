Agoda Announces 2022 Customer Review Awards

This week, Agoda presented its Customer Review Awards 2022 to more than 36,000 properties in over 150 markets that have endeavoured to achieve high-rating customer reviews (ranking 8 or above), in a year where the world continued to face restricted travel and international lockdowns.
The Agoda Customer Review Awards are presented to hotel and accommodation partners who have offered exceptional services to their customers, including great pricing and availability. Properties must also utilize Agoda's Yield Control System (YCS).
This year, globally, Asia tops the region league table with 18,670 properties represented, followed by Europe and North America in the second and third place respectively.
The US becomes this year's market champion with 7,015 properties represented, followed by Thailand (4,343), Indonesia (2,590), Japan (2,053), and India (1,948).
Bangkok tops on the list of winning destinations with 681 properties, while is second Bali (579), Paris third (498), Chiang Mai fourth (479) and Phuket (451) rounding out the top five.
"Customer reviews quickly help travellers to make decisions where to stay. They are a trusted source which allows travellers to identify places that match their own travel requirements such as travelling with kids, the location in relation to other attractions, or how welcoming the guest relations staff are, said Liyana Jamil, Vice President of Partner Services, Agoda.
There has to be consistency in delivering quality stays to achieve the 8+ ranking and with the challenges faced by the travel industry over the past years, winning this award not only speaks about our partners' exceptional service but is also a testament to their hard work, dedication, and passion for providing our guests with an experience they truly value.
With over 35+ million guest reviews on the platform, Agoda understands the importance of customer reviews as Agoda's Usage & Attitude Study data shows 84% of travellers globally read online reviews before choosing where to stay when they travel.
For hoteliers and accommodation partners, these reviews provide vital feedback to benchmark services and make improvements.
For the first time this year, there will be a dedicated landing page https://www.agoda.com/customerreviewaward to celebrate and feature all Customer Review Award winners.
This landing page will be accessible to all Agoda's customers and help guide them to great service offerings. Customers may filter their reviews in several ways, including score, timing, reviewer demographics, and language, to discover the best suits their needs.
The Agoda Customer Review award is judged on genuine customer reviews based on five key criteria including Cleanliness, Facilities, Location, Room comfort, Quality, Service, and Value for money.
The 2022 Customer Review Awards was awarded, on July 26, 2022. The winning properties were notified through an email and YCS App pop-up.
Published : Aug 23, 2022
Published : August 16, 2022
Published : Aug 27, 2022
Published : Aug 27, 2022
Published : Aug 27, 2022
Published : Aug 27, 2022