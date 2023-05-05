With Election Day less than 10 days away, people of all generations are becoming increasingly excited, but the level of excitement appears highest among young voters.
The reason is, they say, it’s time for a dramatic change.
They are tired of the status quo and eager to see a new government that prioritises their concerns, they say.
The current government has made some progress in terms of economic development, but there are many other issues young voters want addressed, such as political freedom, human rights, and environmental protection.
"I am excited about the upcoming elections," says university student Nipun Kaewruan.
"Politics has been frozen for a long time … since our last election,” he explains, adding:
"So for me, I was eager to see the policies regarding education. Mostly civic education, because as we are the younger generation we wish to have a good education system that will prepare us to enter the workforce in the future."
Young voters see May 14 as an opportunity for transformation, and they are eager to make their voices heard. With increased access to information and social media, young Thais are more engaged and informed than ever before, and they are pushing for greater representation in the government.
When asked which policies caught his attention, Nipun responded, "I see many policies that are quite interesting, but I focus on policies about the economy and education because, as you know, in Thailand we have a lot of economic problems and this has been going on for a long time. So, I think we should change something for it to be better or find the right direction or solution to solve this problem."
Sorawichaya Tiratrakoonwichaya, another university student, is concerned by inequality.
"Personally, I think the current education for me is good enough, but unfortunately, in our society we have to accept the reality that not every Thai student or member of the younger generation receives the same high quality of education. I wish high quality education was available for every young Thai,” Sorawichaya said.
"If we look at other countries, children can attend schools that are nearest to their home. But for us, people from around different provinces have to come to Bangkok to study at the best schools. I think the quality of education should be the same in all parts of Thailand," Sorawichaya explained.
Siriporn na Rajasima, another student, believes that innovation is key to developing the country.
"The government should focus on the development of each sector and they should invest more in innovation to support and develop the country. I think it’s very important … Japan and Korea use innovation to develop their countries," Siriporn said.
She also wants the election to deliver greater equality and a higher quality of life.
"There are large gaps in Thai society. I want to see the economy of Thailand grow and not just for the moment. I don’t only mean the GDP of Thailand. It is not just the numbers, but the quality of life that is important. Everyone should be able to eat whatever they want and learn what they want. Everyone should be able to rest without worrying that if they take a day off they won’t have any money to live. That’s what I want: Quality of life."
When asked who they intend to vote for, the students responded like older generations. They just smiled.