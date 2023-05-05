The reason is, they say, it’s time for a dramatic change.

They are tired of the status quo and eager to see a new government that prioritises their concerns, they say.

The current government has made some progress in terms of economic development, but there are many other issues young voters want addressed, such as political freedom, human rights, and environmental protection.

"I am excited about the upcoming elections," says university student Nipun Kaewruan.

"Politics has been frozen for a long time … since our last election,” he explains, adding:

"So for me, I was eager to see the policies regarding education. Mostly civic education, because as we are the younger generation we wish to have a good education system that will prepare us to enter the workforce in the future."

Young voters see May 14 as an opportunity for transformation, and they are eager to make their voices heard. With increased access to information and social media, young Thais are more engaged and informed than ever before, and they are pushing for greater representation in the government.