Hun Manet suggests Srettha open agro-markets on larger scale

According to a September 29 press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during his official visit, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed his commitment to increasing economic and trade cooperation with Cambodia.

Manet and Srettha also noted the importance of agricultural knowledge sharing between the two countries’ farmers. In the field of corn, Srettha suggested that all aspects including quality

are considered and not just the harvested end product in trade, whereas Manet proposed a broader market for Cambodian agricultural goods.