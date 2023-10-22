Desperate Udon Thani parents pray Hamas militants will release their son
The parents of an Udon Thani native taken hostage by Hamas militants have been hoping, praying and even resorting to superstitious rites and rituals to secure their son’s release.
After waiting more than 15 days to hear from their son Manee Jirachart, his parents and other family members decided to hold a ritual that is often conducted in the Northeast to bring people back home.
The ritual saw Manee’s clothes being put inside a steaming pot, with people taking turns to shout out his name and telling him to return home to see his parents.
They also prayed to everything sacred, asking that all obstacles be removed from Manee’s way so he could come home.
His mother Buasri tearfully called out, saying “Son, come back, your mum is waiting”.
Manee is among the 19 Thais taken hostage by Hamas militants in their war against Israel.
His father Chumphon said he has been following the news daily with the hope that a miracle will take place.
“I hope the militants release our son and other hostages,” he said. “We hope all Thais taken hostage are safe.”
Chumphon said that his hope was strengthened after learning that American hostages had been freed. He said he hopes the militants will release Thai hostages as well.
The distraught father also thanked Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for trying to secure the release of Thai hostages by holding talks with several countries.