Desperate Udon Thani parents pray Hamas militants will release their son

After waiting more than 15 days to hear from their son Manee Jirachart, his parents and other family members decided to hold a ritual that is often conducted in the Northeast to bring people back home.

The ritual saw Manee’s clothes being put inside a steaming pot, with people taking turns to shout out his name and telling him to return home to see his parents.

They also prayed to everything sacred, asking that all obstacles be removed from Manee’s way so he could come home.