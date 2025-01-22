Bringing Healthcare to Khlong Toei: Mobile Medical Unit Arrives at the Recreation Center

This eighth deployment of the Mobile Medical and Public Health Unit under the ‘Bangkok Cares for Your Health’ project took place at the Khlong Toei Recreation Center. The event was organized by the Health Department in collaboration with the Khlong Toei District Office, the Medical Service Department (represented by Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital), Public Health Service Center 41 Khlong Toei, the Khlong Toei Recreation Center, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Vocational Training School (Khlong Toei), and the Community Public Health Assistance Foundation.

The event provided various services to the public, including health screenings, blood tests, medical consultations, basic medication, ECG services, mobile cancer screening for women, retinal screening, mobile dental services, mental health consultations, sterilization services, vaccinations, and microchip implantation for pets. Additionally, the Community Public Health Assistance Foundation distributed reading glasses, while booths offered haircuts and electrical appliance repair services.

Dr. Khajit Chupanya, Chairman of the Foundation for Community Health under the Patronage of H.R.H. Princess Galyani Vadhana Krom Luang Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra, along with executives and staff from the Health Department, the Medical Service Department , Khlong Toei District Office, Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital, Public Health Service Center 41 Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei Recreation Center, and BMA’s Vocational Training School, as well as public health volunteers and local residents, participated in the event's opening ceremony.

