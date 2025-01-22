Bringing Healthcare to Khlong Toei: Mobile Medical Unit Arrives at the Recreation Center

“On behalf of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Khlong Toei Recreation Center for providing the venue for the Mobile Medical and Public Health Unit under the ‘Bangkok Cares for Your Health’ initiative. I also wish to thank the Khlong Toei District Office, as well as all agencies and stakeholders from the public, private, and governmental sectors for their collaboration in making this initiative possible. This effort ensures wider access to medical services, promotes disease prevention, helps people understand their health status, and provides timely health advice or treatment. It also empowers individuals to care for their health appropriately, aligning with our policies to strengthen both the community and its residents,” said Dr. Sunthorn Sunthornchat, Deputy Permanent Secretary of BMA, while presiding over the launch of the Mobile Medical and Public Health Unit at the Khlong Toei Recreation Center today (17 January 2025).
Dr. Sunthorn further stated that BMA is committed to enhancing residents’ quality of life comprehensively, including healthcare, education, livelihood promotion, and other areas, with the goal of ensuring a better, happier society for all. On the healthcare front, the Health Department, BMA has been proactively deploying mobile health screening units across all districts in Bangkok. The "Mobile Medical Unit" initiative aims to provide health services directly within communities. In fiscal year 2024, mobile units covered all 50 districts, reaching 472,466 residents, as part of the goal to provide health checks for 1 million people. Recent health assessments in the Khlong Toei District, involving 7,911 participants, revealed that 52.58% had high blood pressure, 59.46% were overweight, 62.5% experienced low stress levels, 8% were smokers, and 9% consumed alcohol. In fiscal year 2025, the mobile medical services will continue every Wednesday and Friday.
This eighth deployment of the Mobile Medical and Public Health Unit under the ‘Bangkok Cares for Your Health’ project took place at the Khlong Toei Recreation Center. The event was organized by the Health Department in collaboration with the Khlong Toei District Office, the Medical Service Department (represented by Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital), Public Health Service Center 41 Khlong Toei, the Khlong Toei Recreation Center, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Vocational Training School (Khlong Toei), and the Community Public Health Assistance Foundation.
The event provided various services to the public, including health screenings, blood tests, medical consultations, basic medication, ECG services, mobile cancer screening for women, retinal screening, mobile dental services, mental health consultations, sterilization services, vaccinations, and microchip implantation for pets. Additionally, the Community Public Health Assistance Foundation distributed reading glasses, while booths offered haircuts and electrical appliance repair services.
Dr. Khajit Chupanya, Chairman of the Foundation for Community Health under the Patronage of H.R.H. Princess Galyani Vadhana Krom Luang Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra, along with executives and staff from the Health Department, the Medical Service Department , Khlong Toei District Office, Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital, Public Health Service Center 41 Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei Recreation Center, and BMA’s Vocational Training School, as well as public health volunteers and local residents, participated in the event's opening ceremony.
#GoodHealth