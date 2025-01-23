Bangkok chokes under PM2.5 smog

The air quality in all areas of the Bangkok metropolitan area dipped below the safety standard on Thursday morning, the Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.
The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Thursday at 71 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg), well above the country’s standard of 37.5 mcg over a three-hour average (5am to 7am) for the fourth consecutive day.
PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.
Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires, and burning of harvest leftovers.
The five districts that reported the highest levels of PM2.5 are Nong Khaem (96.6 mcg), Bang Khun Thian (85.9 mcg), Phasi Charoen (83.4 mcg), Thawi Watthana (83.3 mcg), and Nong Chok (81.4 mcg).
The centre advised Bangkokians to wear facemasks, avoid spending time outdoors and work from home if possible.
Anyone experiencing symptoms such as coughing, eye irritation or having trouble breathing should see a physician, the centre added.
Air quality can be checked daily on the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line Alert, as well as the Facebook page of the BMA’s Environment Department.
Rocket Media Lab on Thursday published its findings on the average air quality of Bangkok in 2024, stating that last year the Thai capital had just 43 days of “good air quality days”, when the air pollution score was under 50 on the World Air Quality Index.
Last year, Bangkokians experienced 252 days of “moderate air quality days” (score of 51-100), 61 days of air that “affected the health of vulnerable groups” (101-150), and eight days when the air quality “affected the public’s health” (151-200).
To put it into perspective, the level of air pollution in Bangkok last year equals smoking 1,297.14 cigarettes, Rocket Media Lab said.