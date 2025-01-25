Air quality in all parts of Bangkok below the safety standard

The air quality in all of Bangkok’s metropolitan areas exceeded the safety standard on Saturday morning, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Air Quality Information Centre said.

The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Saturday at 73.4 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3), nearly double the country’s standard of 37.5µg/m3 over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires, and burning of harvest leftovers.