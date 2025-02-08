PM2.5 pollution worsens in 22 districts of Bangkok

The air quality in most areas of Bangkok metropolitan was at a moderate level on Saturday morning, but the PM2.5 levels in 22 districts exceeded the safety standard, the Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.

The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Saturday at 37.4 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), slightly under the country’s standard of 37.5 µg/m³ over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).

Yesterday’s reading at the same time was at 35.2 µg/m³.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires and burning of harvest leftovers.