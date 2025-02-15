Thailand sends Buddha relic back to China after 73-day enshrinement

The government on Saturday morning held a ceremony to transport a sacred relic of the Buddha’s tooth from its temporary shrine at Sanam Luang in Bangkok to Don Mueang International Airport before its return to China.

The revered relic, brought from China in December 2024, was enshrined in Thailand to commemorate His Majesty the King’s 6th-cycle or 72nd birthday on January 28, 2024, and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic ties in 2025.

The ceremony, which started at 6am, was presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and was joined by Buddhist monks from both Thailand and China, as well as hundreds of Buddhist devotees.

After a series of religious rites and chanting, the relic was removed from the shrine and transported on a decorated vehicle, which travelled along Ratchadamnoen Avenue toward Phitsanulok Road. From there, the vehicle took the Yommarat Expressway toward Thupatemi Road and arrived at Don Mueang Airport at 8am.

The tooth relic was then flown back to Lingguang Temple in Beijing, China, where it came from.