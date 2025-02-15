Thailand sends Buddha relic back to China after 73-day enshrinement

The government on Saturday morning held a ceremony to transport a sacred relic of the Buddha’s tooth from its temporary shrine at Sanam Luang in Bangkok to Don Mueang International Airport before its return to China.
The revered relic, brought from China in December 2024, was enshrined in Thailand to commemorate His Majesty the King’s 6th-cycle or 72nd birthday on January 28, 2024, and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic ties in 2025.
The ceremony, which started at 6am, was presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and was joined by Buddhist monks from both Thailand and China, as well as hundreds of Buddhist devotees.
After a series of religious rites and chanting, the relic was removed from the shrine and transported on a decorated vehicle, which travelled along Ratchadamnoen Avenue toward Phitsanulok Road. From there, the vehicle took the Yommarat Expressway toward Thupatemi Road and arrived at Don Mueang Airport at 8am.
The tooth relic was then flown back to Lingguang Temple in Beijing, China, where it came from.
Suriya said that throughout the 73 days that the tooth relic was enshrined at Sanam Luang, hundreds of thousands of Thai and Chinese nationals, as well as foreign visitors, paid homage to the ancient artefact.
Visitors also witnessed cultural performances on weekends and religious holidays, as well as visiting an exhibition portraying the history of the relic and Thailand-China diplomatic relations, he added.
“The collaboration between the Thai and Chinese governments demonstrates the bond of faith and friendship between the two countries, as well as the long-standing cultural cooperation that has been passed down and will continue to thrive sustainably in the future,” Suriya said.