Bangkok in Shantou: Celebrating 50 Years of Thai-Chinese Relations

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, accompanied by his executive team, visited Shantou—a dynamic city in Guangdong Province, China—from February 20 to 23, 2025. During the trip, the delegation met with Mr. Huen Chanpin, the Secretary-General of the Communist Party for Shantou Municipality. This encounter was arranged to deepen longstanding ties and explore practical opportunities for collaboration, as it marked both the 25th anniversary of the sister-city relationship between Bangkok and Shantou and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China. The meeting was held at the Shantou Municipal Party Office.

Governor Chadchart expressed his warm welcome and highlighted the close, almost familial bond linking Bangkok and Shantou—especially significant as many overseas Chinese in Thailand trace their roots to this vibrant city. He outlined four key areas for future cooperation: