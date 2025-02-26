BMA discussed guidelines for identifying special areas to promote community life and tourism

(February 4, 2025) Mr. Supakrit Boonkhant, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA, presided over the second meeting of the working group on criteria and guidelines for designating unique commercial areas, community lifestyles, local markets, and tourism promotion zones, which took place at City Law Enforcement Department.

The meeting, attended by Mr. Anuchit Pipitkul, Director-General of the City Law Enforcement Department; Mr. Kunanop Lertpraiwan, Assistant Secretary to the Governor of Bangkok; representatives from the City Law Enforcement Division of 6 district groups; and relevant agencies discussed guidelines for designating unique commercial areas, community lifestyles, local markets, and tourism promotion zones, to which Article 3 of the BMA announcement on criteria, procedures, and conditions for designating trading areas and selling or distributing goods on roads or public spaces does not apply.

As a result, the meeting assigned the City Law Enforcement Department and district offices to review commercial areas that fall under these categories to establish a unified approach and considered issuing further regulations to ensure comprehensive and inclusive coverage.

Furthermore, the meeting also established effective guidelines for defining the areas, as well as a review of permits, qualifications, and methods for selecting retailers, trading conditions and other measures to be introduced in the future. 

