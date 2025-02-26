BMA discussed guidelines for identifying special areas to promote community life and tourism

As a result, the meeting assigned the City Law Enforcement Department and district offices to review commercial areas that fall under these categories to establish a unified approach and considered issuing further regulations to ensure comprehensive and inclusive coverage.

Furthermore, the meeting also established effective guidelines for defining the areas, as well as a review of permits, qualifications, and methods for selecting retailers, trading conditions and other measures to be introduced in the future.

