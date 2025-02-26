BMA discussed guidelines for identifying special areas to promote community life and tourism

The meeting, attended by Mr. Anuchit Pipitkul, Director-General of the City Law Enforcement Department; Mr. Kunanop Lertpraiwan, Assistant Secretary to the Governor of Bangkok; representatives from the City Law Enforcement Division of 6 district groups; and relevant agencies discussed guidelines for designating unique commercial areas, community lifestyles, local markets, and tourism promotion zones, to which Article 3 of the BMA announcement on criteria, procedures, and conditions for designating trading areas and selling or distributing goods on roads or public spaces does not apply.
As a result, the meeting assigned the City Law Enforcement Department and district offices to review commercial areas that fall under these categories to establish a unified approach and considered issuing further regulations to ensure comprehensive and inclusive coverage.
Furthermore, the meeting also established effective guidelines for defining the areas, as well as a review of permits, qualifications, and methods for selecting retailers, trading conditions and other measures to be introduced in the future.
