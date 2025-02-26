Bangkok Express Service Opens 17th Location at The Street Ratchada, Offering Fast-Track Registration and ID Services Daily

Beyond its role in enhancing public convenience, this initiative is also part of a broader effort to improve government service efficiency. Recognizing the importance of accessible and streamlined public services, The Street Ratchada has actively supported this initiative by renovating and preparing the service area to ensure readiness and waiving rental fees for the establishment of the Bangkok Express Service location.

This newly opened express service center is the 17th Bangkok Express Service location in the city. It is situated on the third floor of The Street Ratchada Shopping Center and offers a range of services, including civil registration record verification and certification, national ID card issuance, and other administrative services. To accommodate public needs beyond standard government office hours, the service center operates daily from 10:30 AM to 6:30 PM, including public holidays, ensuring maximum accessibility and convenience for Bangkok residents.