Bangkok Teachers Beaming with Pride as Three-Year-Olds Exceed Expectations in SLC Open Classrooms

The event, part of the city’s adoption of the School as Learning Community (SLC) model, showcased the evolving landscape of early childhood education—placing a strong emphasis on executive function (EF) skills in children aged 3 to 5 years old.

Among those in attendance was Mr. Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, who joined educators and school administrators to observe the open-class learning experience. Teachers from different schools gathered to watch, assess, and exchange insights on student development. The focus was on engagement, problem-solving, and creative expression, with educators taking detailed notes on how children interacted, adapted, and responded to learning activities. The goal? To fine-tune teaching approaches and cultivate stronger cognitive abilities in young learners.

“I studied engineering, but after seeing today’s activities, I feel like I want to be a teacher too,” Deputy Governor Sanon remarked with a smile. “It’s incredible to watch children learn in such an interactive way. I want to thank the school director, teachers, and everyone who has contributed to this initiative. The most important thing is that the children are happy—they’re developing confidence, expressing themselves, and acquiring critical skills. Early childhood education takes time to show results, but it’s one of the most important investments a city can make. A strong city starts with strong foundations, and these children represent our future.”

